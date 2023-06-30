From 6-8 July, teams composed of fans of eight different football clubs and national teams from around the world will gather in Brno. Photo credit: Eurofanz, via Facebook.

Brno, June 30 (BD) – Goal Sports Eurofanz, the annual international football tournament for passionate fans, will return to Brno next month for the second consecutive year, to raise money for the families of football fans who have died fighting to protect Ukraine from the Russian invasion.

From 6-8 July, teams composed of fans of eight different football clubs and national teams from around the world will gather in Brno for a football competition with a difference, bringing with them a showcase of fan spirit, skill, and camaraderie.

The tournament was founded in 2007 by football enthusiasts in Lviv, Ukraine. After relocating to Brno last year due to the war, it will again take place in the Moravian capital this year. According to Marek Fišer, organiser of Goal Sport Eurofanz 2023, the tournament has not forgotten its roots. “All revenues will go to support the families of our friends who have lost their lives at the frontline,” he said.

The tournament brings together eight fan teams representing nations and clubs from across Europe and beyond. Participating in this year’s tournament are fan teams of Netherlands, Newcastle United, SC Heerenveen, Romania, Slovenia, Mexico, Ukraine, and the defending champions, 1. FC Slovácko, who claimed victory in the tournament last year in the za Lužánkami stadium.

After a welcome event at Hostinec U Daana on the evening of 6 July, the teams will battle it out in two round-robin groups the following day, before a knockout stage on 8 July to determine the champion. As was the case last year, the semifinals and final will be streamed live, allowing fans from around the world to watch online. After the final whistle, teams and fans alike will move back to U Daana for a closing party, with refreshments from Sovův Gastrokoutek.

This year, the tournament will be hosted at Boby Centrum, with all games played on the newly laid artificial grass pitch. “Thanks to our sponsor Goal Sport Software, the charity tournament will probably be the only amateur sports event in the world using a professional VAR (video assistant referee) system,” said Fišer. VAR is a revolutionary technological system which ensures fair-play and accurate decisions.

Eurofanz holds the values of unity and giving back close to its heart. As a charity event, all the revenues generated from the tournament will be devoted to supporting the families of Ukrainian football fans who have fallen in the war, paying tribute to their sacrifice. The tournament is an opportunity for fans to come together, enjoy the sport they love, and contribute to a noble cause.

“We are thrilled to bring the Eurofanz tournament to Brno for the second time,” said Fišer. “This year promises to be even more exhilarating with the addition of the VAR system, making Eurofanz a unique platform for amateur sports. We are deeply grateful to Goal Sport Software for their sponsorship and their commitment to ensuring a fair and thrilling tournament.”

The event is organised by Věříme Zbrojovce, and takes place with the financial support of the City of Brno, Goal Sport Software and the Embassy of the Netherlands in the Czech Republic.

For more information, visit www.eurofanz.cz or see the Facebook event.

Brno Daily is a media partner of Goal Sports Eurofanz.