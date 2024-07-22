Villa Arnold Will Host Exhibition By Sculptor David Škaroupka Until September

From 24 July, the Brno City Museum will present the exhibition Tiché vzlety (‘Silent Departures’) by the young sculptor David Škaroupka, at Villa Arnold. The exhibition will be on view in both the interiors and exteriors of the residence until 6 September 2024, offering both an aesthetic experience and a deep reflection on the beauty and structure of materials in the context of the historical environment.

Škaroupka’s sculptures are characterised by precise craftsmanship and fascination with natural materials. “We are very happy to be able to present David Škaroupka’s exhibition to the public in Villa Arnold,” said Zbyněk Šolc, director of the Brno City Museum. “This unique location, rich in architectural gems including the famous Villa Tugendhat, provides an ideal backdrop for Škaroupka’s work. His sculptures, which reflect the purity of form and functionalist design, find their natural space here.”

A vernissage for the exhibition will take place at 5pm on Wednesday, 24 July.

Credit: Brno City Museum

David Škaroupka’s work personifies the beauty and structure of materials, evoking memories and archetypal patterns, with themes such as femininity, grace, feathers and wings present in his works as symbols of potential flight and freedom.

“Creation for me means a connection with the material and the search for its inner beauty and structure,” said Škaroupka. “In Villa Arnold, which in itself carries significant historical and aesthetic value, I tried to convey my reflections and visions. I believe that visitors will appreciate the harmony between the sculptures and the space in which they are displayed.”

David Škaroupka’s Tiché vzlety will run at Villa Arnold from 24 July until 6 September 2024.