Brno Art Week Features Seven Days Of Exhibitions, Performances and Workshops

The 16th Brno Art Week will take place from 7 to 13 April, connecting 30 Brno galleries, museums, cultural institutions and art schools and presenting almost 90 events for the general and professional public. The seven-day festival will offer morning and evening tours and walks, openings, artistic performances, gallery animations, workshops, educational programmes, discussions and many more events.

This year’s festival will remain accessible not only to passionate art lovers, but also to those who simply wish to be inspired by art. The programme will include a diverse range of themes, linked by the desire to explore new forms of communication and art mediation in response to dynamically changing culture and society. Individual events are aimed at the wider cultural community as well as casual art lovers and families with children.

One of the strengths of the Brno art scene is the number of small, artist-run galleries, each with its own programme for the week. Brno is also one of the European cradles of gallery pedagogy, a field that focuses on communicating art to the public. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the pedagogue, curator and art populariser Igor Zhoř, to whose legacy the inaugural Creative Courage Trail at the Faculty of Education and Tuesday’s opening at the Brno House of Arts are dedicated.

The Brno Art Week is organised by TIC BRNO and the Department of Art Education of the Faculty of Pedagogy of Masaryk University.

“Art Week is an international format,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC BRNO. “Similar events of the same name take place in many cities in Europe and around the world. At TIC BRNO we see it not only as a way to cooperate between the city and the institutions involved, but also as a tool for networking and international cooperation.”