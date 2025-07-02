Pop Messe Returns To BVV, Featuring Over 60 Czech and International Alternative Artists

Brno’s Pop Messe alternative music festival is returning for its 5th edition, taking over the Brno Velodrome and its surroundings at the BVV exhibition centre from 24-26 July. Among a rich programme of over 60 artists, this year’s headliners include UK dance music legends Orbital, Irish singer Róisín Murphy, and Danny L Harle, an influential producer who has worked with Caroline Polachek, Charli XCX, and Dua Lipa.

In total, over 60 international and domestic bands, musicians and DJs will perform across several outdoor and indoor stages over three days – including many leading names in the contemporary electronic, rap, pop and indie scenes.

Other highlights on the bill include JME, a legend of the British grime scene, Czech and British grime artists Smack One + P Money in collaboration, a joint set by Los Angeles dance producer Nosaj Thing and his Montreal colleague Jacques Greene, Danish DJ and producer Courtesy, and British DJs Leon Vynehall and Batu.

The Czech alternative scene will be represented by Načeva, Ventolin, MC Gey & Band, NobodyListen, and Mikuláš Příhoda aka Kewu, performing with dancers from the Czech-Slovak ballroom scene Viktor Velvet and the Kiki Dancers collective. Slovak acts appearing at this year’s Pop Messe include Berlin Manson, Tolstoys, XCES, Viktor Ori, SJ yellow, and Matwe.

Credit: MMB

“The program is simply packed,” said the festival’s program director Tomáš Kelar. “It is a truly representative selection of what is happening on the contemporary music scene in the fields of electronic, rap, grime, indie and dance music. And with several legends such as Orbital, Róisín Murphy and Baxter Dury.”

The festival will also offer an augmented non-musical program, including the Czech Television Kinostage as well as discounts and free entrance to Brno tourist destinations.

Three-day tickets for the whole festival are currently on sale for CZK 2,850, and one-day tickets for each of the three days are CZK 2,150. You can find more information and buy tickets at www.popmesse.cz.

Full line-up

Thursday 24 July: Orbital (UK), MC Gey & live band, 4am Kru (UK), Cardopusher / Safety

Trance (VE), Issa Me Mario, Wczasy Orkiestra (PL), Capo Lee and Bullet Tooth (UK), Rozi Plain

(UK), Amelie Siba, Ghost of You, Viktor Ori (SK), Anki & badfocus

Friday 25 July: Róisín Murphy (IE), Danny L Harle (UK), Leon Vynehall & Batu (UK),

Ventolin, Courtesy (DK), Načeva, Tonfa (PL), DJ Boring (AU), Toccororo (ES), SJ yellow (SK),

XCES (SK), Atoem (FR), Korus (PL), Oswaldovi, Kewu & Viktor Velvet & Kiki Dancers,

whyohwhy, Čáry života

Saturday 26 July: JME (UK), Smack One & P Money (CZ/UK), Nosaj Thing & Jacques Green

(CA), NobodyListen, Baxter Dury (UK), Berlin Manson (SK), Submotion Orchestra (UK), Frost

Children (US), Perel (DE), Tolstoys (SK), Matwe (SK), Minna-No-Kimochi (JP), mmnk, Real Lies

(UK), Hitech (US), něco něco, Raphael Kosmos, Franek Warzywa & Młody Budda (PL), 15 15

(FR), Quade (UK)