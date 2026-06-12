World Cup: Czech Republic Loses Group A Opener As South Korea Seals Late Comeback

The Czech Republic suffered a narrow 2-1 defeat to South Korea in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup, despite taking the lead midway through the second half and pushing until the final whistle.

Although South Korea controlled much of the possession in the first half of the game, it was the Czech Republic that struck first at Estadio Guadalajara. After withstanding sustained pressure for nearly an hour, captain Ladislav Krejci rose highest to meet a long throw from Vladimir Coufal in the 59th minute, powering a header past Kim Seung-gyu to give the Czechs a surprise lead.

The goal came from the Czech Republic’s first effort on target and highlighted one of their greatest strengths: effectiveness from set-piece situations. Krejci’s opener rewarded a disciplined defensive display that had frustrated South Korea’s attacking stars for much of the match.

South Korea was quick to respond, however. Just eight minutes later, Hwang In-beom restored parity after being found by Lee Kang-in inside the penalty area. With goalkeeper Matej Kovar rushing from his line, Hwang showed composure to lift the ball into the empty net.

The Czech Republic thought they had regained the lead in the 78th minute when Tomas Soucek headed home from a free-kick, only for celebrations to be cut short by an offside flag following a VAR review. It proved to be a pivotal moment.

Two minutes later, South Korea completed the turnaround. Substitute Oh Hyeon-guy, introduced shortly after the qualifier, arrived at the far post to convert Hwang’s cross and put his side ahead with just 10 minutes remaining.

Despite falling behind, the Czech Republic continued to threaten. Adam Hlozek came agonizingly close to an equalizer in the 82nd minute, but Kim produced an outstanding low save. The South Korean goalkeeper was called into action again in stoppage time, denying Michal Sadilek as the Czechs searched desperately for a point.

While the result leaves Ivan Hasek’s team empty-handed, there were encouraging signs. The Czech Republic showed resilience against their Group A rivals and demonstrated how dangerous they can be from dead-ball situations. On another day, Soucel’s disallowed goal or one of the late chances could easily have changed the outcome.

For South Korea, the victory marks their first winning start to a World Cup campaign in four tournaments. For the Czech Republic, attention now turns to the next group-stage fixture, where they will face South Africa. A similarly determined performance may yet yield the points needed to keep qualification hopes alive.