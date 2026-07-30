Czech Parental Allowance To Rise To CZK 400,000 From 2027

The Czech parental allowance will increase by CZK 50,000 to CZK 400,000 starting next year, under a government amendment to the state social support law, approved yesterday by the Senate. In the case of twins, the amount will double.

The legislation was passed by 64 votes in favour out of 76 senators present.

In an accompanying resolution, Senators called on the cabinet to prepare for the introduction of automatic indexation of the parental allowance. The bill, which also addresses the “super-benefit,” will be sent to President Petr Pavel for his signature.

Minister of Labour and Social Affairs Ales Juchelka (ANO) justified the increase in parental benefits by the need to mitigate the effects of inflation and improve the situation of families with children. According to the ministry, the measure will cost approximately CZK 230 million in the first year. Costs will gradually rise until, after full implementation in 2030 and given the current low birth rate, they would amount to an additional CZK 3.6 billion per year.

The bill provides for an increase in the allowance only for parents of children born or placed in the permanent care of a foster family on or after 1 January 2027. If parental benefits were also increased for those who are already receiving them, it would cost approximately CZK 7.3 billion next year, according to the ministry’s estimate.

As the bill had already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate plenary session did not vote on the amendment proposed by a group of senators led by Lumir Kantor (KDU-CSL) to introduce automatic indexation of parental benefits to inflation. The lower house rejected the same proposal in early July, along with several other opposition proposals to enact indexation mechanisms.

The last increase in parental benefits took effect in January 2024, raising the amount from CZK 300,000 to CZK 350,000. Starting this year, parents of twins or multiple births can receive double the amount, CZK 700,000. Previously, the amount was 1.5 times the standard rate. The number of children born in the Czech Republic has been declining in recent years, resulting in less money paid out in parental benefits.

The amendment approved yesterday also included changes to the superbenefit, which replaces the housing benefit and housing supplement, the living allowance and child benefits. Under the amendment, the housing benefit will be based on the costs of households set for individual districts, rather than the size of the flat or house. Single parents with children aged under 15 will now be included among vulnerable groups, compared to under 7 as previously.