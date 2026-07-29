Brno–Frankfurt Flight Is One Step Closer After Approval From European Commission

The proposed direct air connection between Brno and Frankfurt am Main is one step closer to reality after receiving approval from the European Commission. The link to Frankfurt, a major international air travel hub, is a joint goal of the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region, who can now begin the process to select an airline for the route. It is planned that flights will travel between the two cities four times a week.

“I am very pleased that the European Commission has agreed to our intention to support the operation of the Brno-Frankfurt am Main air route with public funds,” said Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councilor for transport. “If necessary, the City of Brno and the South Moravian Region are ready to support this connection with up to 3 million euros per year.”

The city and region will contribute equally to securing the route, with a maximum payment of 1.5 million euros each per year, for a commitment period is set at 3 years.

“We see the air connection between Brno and Frankfurt am Main as a huge opportunity for the entire region, from a business, tourist and cultural perspective,” said Jan Grolich, Governor of the South Moravian Region. “The connection with one of the largest European aviation hubs will offer residents and companies from South Moravia easy access to connecting flights to Europe and the whole world.”

The deadline to submit bids was set for 29 September 2026. In the event of a successful procedure to choose an operating carrier, the route is expected to be launched in the spring of next year.