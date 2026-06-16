Foreign Experts Call For Preservation of Czech Drug Policy Approach

Foreign experts on addiction issues and academics from European, U.S. and Australian universities have called on the Czech government to preserve the Czech model of drug policy, which they described as among the most successful in Europe, and a model for others to follow.

In an open letter to PM Andrej Babis (ANO), the experts expressed deep concern over proposed changes to drug policy in the Czech Republic, including the transfer of responsibility for the issue to a single ministry, rather than under the inter-ministerial Government Office as until now. The experts called on the government to preserve independence and inter-ministerial coordination, warning against the weakening and fragmentation of the agenda. The letter was signed by 35 academics, doctors, researchers and experts on addiction and mental health.

The government approved the transfer of the drug policy agenda from the Government Office to the Health Ministry one month ago. Czech experts on addiction issues have criticised this move. They point out that drug policy issues involve multiple ministries and require cross-ministerial management. They fear cuts to care, the spread of new drugs and infections, and the growth of the black market. They note that the Health Ministry has so far failed to adequately fund addiction treatment services.

Foreign experts have written in support of their Czech colleagues.

For more than three decades, they wrote, the Czech Republic has been internationally regarded as one of the most successful and evidence-based models of drug policy management in Europe. The Czech approach has earned global respect precisely because it has never reduced drug policy solely to the health or criminal justice sectors, the foreign experts said.

They cited as evidence the low incidence of infections in the Czech Republic, low death rates, the network of services, and the possibility of regulating substances. They described the Czech Republic as “a European leader” and said they fear an unintended narrowing of Czech drug policy to focus solely on health issues. They highlighted its balance with prevention, harm reduction, treatment and research, as well as its respect for human rights.

According to the letter, any reforms should avoid steps that could inadvertently jeopardise a model built over decades.

They added that at a time when many European countries are grappling with rising overdose rates, the spread of synthetic opioids, increasing social vulnerability and pressure on mental health systems, the Czech Republic should be seen as a valuable example of a rational and effective approach – not as a model that should be weakened by administrative fragmentation or institutional devaluation.

Among other things, they recommended strengthening independence from electoral cycles.

A week ago, Babis announced a tightening of drug policy. Yesterday, following a cabinet meeting, he spoke of the “fight against drugs” and of measures to combat them, which he declined to specify. He said he has data that contradicts that of the experts. In recent days, he has questioned the experts’ expertise, saying they are not anti-drug but pro-drug oriented.