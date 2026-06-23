Preview: Rosnička Festival Returns To The Forest Lakes of Svitavy For 16th Edition

This weekend, 26-28 June, the 16th edition of the Rosnička Festival will take place, as always around the lakes of Svitavy. The festival promises musical exploration from Friday to Sunday, surrounded by the simplicity of the natural landscape, two days of performances, mixing and dancing, with two stages set among the scenery of the forest.

The program, rich with local artists as well as Slovak, German-based, Spanish, and Austrian performers, spans a wide range of styles, and provides the full spectrum of current electronic music, not only in Europe.

Rosnicka 2024. Credit: Rosnicka festival

For Friday, I would recommend Mary Ocher and her avant-garde pop with slightly politically engaged lyrics. A DIY mistress and producer with an underground approach to music, multiple collaborations, and a solid, charismatic singing voice. Definitely an artist with different sides, able to captivate the audience in any musical context:

Sam Goku, the Chinese-German artist, multi-instrumentalist producer, and highly involved figure in the Munich electronica scene, is the perfect example of what makes Rosnička worth visiting. He is not that famous in the Czech Republic, but he produces quite a lot and is able to energize any dancefloor while impacting any musical ear, because he simply has the vibe, the work ethic, and the results behind it.

Mary Ocher. Credit: Rosnicka

What happened to Tokyo Drift? The artist, who mixes hip hop and soft cloud electronica, released an EP at the end of 2025. She will come to present it and probably give more insight about the future of her sound design.

On Saturday, one more dandy of the underground: Chris Imler, electronic producer, DIY connoisseur, and promoter of dark beats, who was interviewed by The Guardian last year about his album THE INTERNET WILL BREAK MY HEART, mixing punk, psychedelic rock, dub, and more. Several genres in one explosive cocktail. A reflection of our times enclosed within a singular artistic personality. Not to be missed for those who want to learn about musical diversity.

Pyraboyz. Credit: Rosnicka

The Austrians from Suntan Club, some kind of neighbors with a psychedelic rock full of sunny vibes and a desire to surf the waves of the lake. Try listening to their latest album ‘Bad Society’ to get a taste of it. Definitely, 2026 is turning out to be more rock than ever, with so many new emerging bands.

You want some hip hop? A collective ready to move the grass and shake your head with real topics, old-school style, and pumped-up production. Check out Pyraboyz: not famous enough to be mainstream, underground enough to remain authentic.

A full festival pass is CZK 1,290 for adults and CZK 890 for students. One day tickets are CZK 890 for adults and CZK 690 for students. Find out more information on the festival website.