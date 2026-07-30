Help Make Brno’s Culture Accessible To All, Regardless of Language or Country of Origin!

The City of Brno is asking foreign nationals living in the city to help make culture more accessible to all. Following on from the ‘Culture as a Common Language’ conference, the municipality has launched a survey focused on the experiences of international residents and members of national minorities, working towards a long-term goal of making culture accessible to all residents of Brno, regardless of their language or country of origin.

The survey is designed to help cultural managers better understand the obstacles encountered by non-Czech speakers when visiting cultural events, so these problems can be resolved to make Brno’s culture more open and accessible to all.

To collect as many perspectives as possible, the City of Brno is asking our readers to fill out a short questionnaire before the end of the holidays. You can find the survey form here. The questionnaire is in English, but can also be easily switched to Czech.