Temperature Records Broken In Most Places In The Czech Republic

Temperature records were broken yesterday at 114 of the 171 weather stations in the Czech Republic that have been measuring temperatures for more than 30 years, according to Iveta Kodadkova of the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU).

Meteorologists recorded a temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius at 5pm in Doksany in the Litomerice district, Kodadkova told CTK.

Temperatures exceeded 39 degrees in Plzen-Bolevec, Plzen-Mikulka, and Rokycany.

The Czech Republic is currently experiencing a wave of exceptionally hot weather. Meteorologists had not expected temperatures above 40 degrees until Friday, but in Doksany, this threshold was already exceeded yesterday. At the end of June, Doksany also recorded a record high Czech temperature of 41.9 degrees Celsius. According to a map on the CT24 website, the previous record for Doksany on this day was 37.1 degrees, set in 1994.

According to data from CHMU, the temperature in Plzen-Bolevec reached 39.5 degrees yesterday, breaking the record there as well. In Plzen-Mikulka and Rokycany, temperatures were recorded at 39.2 degrees. The station in the village of Neumetely in the Beroun region recorded 38.8 degrees, with temperatures of 38.7 recorded in Dobrany in the Plzen-South district and in Dobrichovice in the Central Bohemian Region.

According to the published map, the records broken yesterday were primarily in the western and southern areas of the country, as well as the Usti nad Labem Region. For example, in South Bohemia, 19 out of 20 weather stations recorded record highs. The highest temperature was recorded in Strakonice, where it reached 37.5 degrees Celsius.

According to CHMU, yesterday’s highs in Moravia and Silesia were mostly around 37 degrees. “Tomorrow (Friday), even slightly warmer air will reach us, so temperatures may be even higher on average,” stated CHMU.