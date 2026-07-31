Cultural Centre In Kamenka To Be Restored After Many Years

After many years, the former cultural center in Brno’s Kamenná district will be restored, and transformed into a community center. The new space will serve as a meeting place for locals and events. The Brno-střed municipal district, which manages the property, is currently working on building renovations.

The former emergency workers’ colony founded during the First Republic has lost none of its original character. Even after more than 100 years, Kamenka has maintained its unique atmosphere and culture, mainly thanks to the local residents who regularly advocate for the preservation of its legacy. Despite numerous community activities, the neighbourhood has lacked a place for social gatherings.

“The residents of Kamenka have long lacked a cultural centre where they can organize exhibitions, theatre, and other neighborhood meetings,” said Martin Brym (TOP 09), the Brno-střed city district councilor for non-residential premises. “I am glad that we managed to find an agreement with the former tenant and free up this space, which will now function as a civic club.”

The original house at number 35 was in poor technical condition after World War II, and came under the administration of the national committee, before being demolished. With the help of local residents, a new building was built, which served as a cultural centre. In later years, the Union of Czech Women took up residence there. The premises were used for various gatherings, balls, and theater or film performances. In the last few years, the house has been used by the non-profit organization Filia.

“The entire project is a great example of cooperation between the town hall and local residents,” said Vojtěch Mencl (ODS), mayor of the Brno-střed district. “The building is currently undergoing partial building permits, which will last until about September. With the locals, who are also participating in the renovations, we are then planning a grand opening in the autumn.”

The district will pay almost CZK 200,000 for the renovations, which began at the beginning of the holidays. The work includes painting, replacing the boiler, and installing furniture. The renovated premises will also house the Šlajerky z Kamenky women’s choir, which has been operating since 2020.

“The club will provide the necessary facilities, including a social hall, which we have been lacking,” added Jarmila Slaninová from Šlajerky z Kamenka. “So far, we have only been able to rehearse in homes with the choir, which already has fifteen permanent members. We are therefore happy that the tradition is being renewed and Kamenka will have its community centre back.”