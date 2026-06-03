Brno in Data: New Open-Air Exhibition Shows The Facts and Figures Behind A Changing City

How many people live in Brno today? How are transport, climate and housing in the city changing? And where do Brno residents see the greatest transformation? The answers to all these questions and more can be found in the outdoor panel exhibition ‘Brno in Numbers 2025’, which is on display from now until the end of June on Mendlovo náměstí, and then again in September in the park on Moravské náměstí. The exhibition is fully bilingual in Czech and English.

A series of large-format panels, graphs, maps and data visualizations will display current statistics, interesting facts and long-term trends related to Brno. Visitors will learn, for example, that the number of people with permanent residence continues to grow, and the city’s population has exceeded 400,000 inhabitants for several years. At the same time, the birth rate continues to decline – in 2025, the fewest children were born in Brno since 2000.

The data also shows other changes. “The number of university students and cars has increased, and the amount of municipal waste has also increased,” said Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for public participation. “On the other hand, the positive news is the decrease in traffic accidents, of which there were fewer in 2025 than in the previous year. Two accidents were fatal last year, which is a historic minimum.”

Bořecký added that this year’s exhibition will also include topics related to climate, transport, housing, and the results of the Emotional Map of Brno 2025, in which more than 1,700 people participated.

A new feature for this year’s exhibition is an audio guide supported by QR codes, which is also available in full in English. Those interested can listen to more detailed commentary on individual topics using their mobile phones, and the content is also accessible to visitors with impaired vision. More competitive visitors can take a quiz before viewing the exhibition itself.

The installation is based on the data portal of the City of Brno, which has been making city data, surveys, graphs, maps, analyses and interactive applications available since 2018. In particular, the Brno in Numbers section offers the public quick and clear information about how the Moravian capital is developing and changing over time.