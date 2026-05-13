Review: Brno House of Arts Presents The History of Video Art in Communist Eastern Europe

The Brno House of Arts is currently hosting a new exhibition, ‘Distorted Image: Chapters from the Beginnings of Video Art’, exploring the emergence of video art in formerly Communist Eastern Europe. From the late 1960s to the mid-1990s, the former Czechoslovakia, Poland, and Hungary underwent tremendous political changes, prompting many artists in these countries to experiment with various forms of video art as a form of defiance.

The exhibition is divided into five rooms, each presenting a different form of video art, with the first focused on a chronological timeline of video art in these countries. The five different rooms present computer graphics and animation, video magazines, happenings and performance, video installations, sculptures and performance, and experimental film vs video.

In the 21st century we are accustomed to clear video and modern flat screen TVs, but the diverse selection of experimental art here offers a deep dive into not only the artistic world during the specific time, but also the socio-political circumstances in the area. In the main room, you will find a selection of video performances from the different eras, where you can browse and learn about the different ways artists expressed themselves during these troubling times.

Alongside the exhibition the House of Arts has provided a follow-up programme talks, lectures, workshops and many more. You can find the programme here.

The exhibition will run until 16 August 2026. The exhibition will change its playlist over time, so it is well worth multiple visits!