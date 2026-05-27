New Cancer Prevention Centre Opens In Brno

Brno’s Masaryk Oncological Institute (MOU) has opened its new Oncological Prevention Centre, at a cost of CZK 739 million, housing seven specialised units covering all aspects of cancer prevention, MOU director Marek Svoboda told reporters at the official opening yesterday.

The centre will enable the institute to expand its services and increase its capacity for prevention. Patients will benefit from a new preventive counselling unit and a department for preventive oncology screenings.

The centre’s specialised units focus on primary prevention, including counselling; secondary prevention, which includes screenings; preventive programmes for gynecological oncology and dermal lesions; and a programme for the early detection of tumors in individuals with increased genetic risk of developing tumours. Tertiary prevention focuses on follow-up care for cancer survivors at risk of late effects of the cancer treatment. One of the units is also dedicated to epidemiological research.

According to MOU, the examination rooms and laboratories are equipped with state-of-the-art technology, and detection of tumours is also assisted by artificial intelligence.

Credit: MOU

The centre also includes lecture halls and counselling centres for tumor genetics, exercise, nutrition, motivation and healthy lifestyle, and offers educational activities. In providing care, it will collaborate with Brno’s Masaryk University.

European Commissioner for Health and Animal Welfare Oliver Varhelyi praised the establishment of the Oncological Prevention Centre during his visit yesterday.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Finance Minister Alena Schillerova, and Health Minister Adam Vojtech (all ANO) also attended the opening, and stated that healthcare is a top priority for their government.

Vojtech added that investments in prevention and innovative technologies were crucial for managing the increase in the numbers of patients that both the Czech and European healthcare systems were facing.