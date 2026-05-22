Brno Ph.D. Talent: City of Brno To Provide Support For Next Generation of Scientists

This year, the City of Brno will again provide support to talented doctoral students in scientific and technical fields. The city has approved a contribution of CZK 9 million for the ‘Brno Ph.D. Talent’ scheme. Thanks to the scholarship, 25 selected applicants will be able to fully devote themselves to their innovative research projects.

The Brno Ph.D. Talent competition is open to doctoral students in science or engineering. The project has been running every year since 2009, and has already assisted more than 300 successful graduates from four universities.

“Brno has long supported talented young scientists who push the boundaries of knowledge and bring new impulses for the development of the entire city,” said Brno Mayor Markéta Vaňková. “This creates an environment in which top researchers can develop their potential and connect the future with Brno.”

As in previous years, this year’s competition will award 25 doctoral candidates, who will receive CZK 360,000 each, allowing them to devote themselves exclusively to their scientific research for three years. The competition is organized by JCMM, and is funded by a subsidy from the City of Brno.

Credit: Brno City Municipality

“Our goal is for Brno to profile itself as a city of science, education and innovation,” said Martin Příborský, Brno City Representative for Strategic Development, Metropolitan Cooperation and Integrated Territorial Investments. “Students and university graduates are key for the city and the entire region, as they bring new ideas, energy and the ability to move things forward. The Brno Ph.D. Talent program helps create the best possible conditions for them.”

As well as financial support, the award also includes development courses focused on soft skills and other support programs. “Our support allows young talents to devote themselves to their studies and complete research that can contribute to discoveries that benefit the entire society. It is truly amazing to see how many inspiring projects are being born in Brno,” said Anna Putnová, Brno City Representative for Innovation and Cooperation with Research Organizations.

A gallery of all awardees from Brno Ph.D. Talent and more detailed information can be found here.