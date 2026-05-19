Day of Argentine Culture Brings Latin Music, Food and Community To The Heart of Brno

On Saturday, 30 May, Brno will celebrate a day of Argentine culture, as the open courtyard at Dominikánská 2 becomes a hub of Latin sounds, tastes, and vibes.

The event is the brainchild of Paula and Ayelén, two Argentinians living in the Czech Republic, who met for the first time in December 2024, and soon discovered a shared desire to create an Argentine celebration in Brno.

With inspiration from the Brusinka Multicultural Center, the idea developed into a plan, and then into a project, to celebrate Argentina’s national day, “Día de la Patria”, while also creating a space to bring together Argentinians living in Brno and nearby cities, and share Argentine culture with locals and expats.

The first year of the event was a success, attracting more than 200 visitors. The City of Brno, together with Brusinka, subsequently offered the organizers the opportunity to host this year’s celebration in the open courtyard at Dominikánská 2.

This year, the event will be even bigger. Visitors can expect live performances of Argentine and Latin American music, accompanied by an aerial silk performance interpreting the songs in the air. The programme will also include traditional dances such as tango and Argentine folklore, an open tango class, and talks about Argentine culture and yerba mate.

Of course, food will play a central role in the celebration, with Argentine barbecue, empanadas, wine, alfajores, dulce de leche, and yerba mate available for visitors.

In addition, local Argentine, Chilean and Colombian vendors will be selling handmade crafts and products. The event will also feature a raffle with more than 30 prizes donated by local sponsors.

The Argentine Culture Day will take place at Dominikánská 2 on Saturday, 30 May, from 4pm to 10pm. An afterparty will follow at El Coyote Cojo, so you can keep the party going late into the night in true Latino style!