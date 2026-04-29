Back To Resonate: 26th Film Festival of the MUNI Faculty of Informatics Takes Place On 13 May

This year’s 26th Film Festival of the Faculty of Informatics, Masaryk University (FF FI MU) will take place on 13 May 2026, with the theme: “Resonate”. Screenings will take place at Cinema City Velký Špalíček and the MUNI Faculty of Informatics at Botanická 68A.

FF FI MU has come a long way since its founding event in 1999, which marked the 5th anniversary of the faculty. Despite the enthusiasm of the students at that time, they were lacking the necessary equipment and guidance. This is why the faculty established the ‘Electronic and Multimedia Applications’ course, which subsequently grew into the current courses ‘Basics of Film Narratives’, ‘Production of Audiovisual Artifacts’, and ‘Laboratory of Electronic and Multimedia Applications’, which are open to all MUNI students.

On these courses, students have the opportunity to create short movies with professional

Mentorship, getting experience with scriptwriting, camerawork, production, editing, or post-production. They can also get involved in the organisation of FF FI MU, which was established as an annual event by the Faculty of Informatics in 2001.

“The cinema is a place of great stories, emotions, and experiences,” say the organisers of the festival. “A film doesn’t necessarily have to be feature-length to leave a lasting impression – even small things can resonate! The short films included in this year’s program are proof of that. During the festival evening, you’ll experience the possible and the impossible, the believable and the unbelievable. And we can already guarantee you that not only the films being screened will resonate, but the entire theatre will too.”