March and April Were The Driest in The Czech Republic in Decades

This March and April saw the least rainfall in the Czech Republic since 1961, according to the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (ČHMÚ). On average, only 32 millimetres of water fell in both months, i.e. 32 litres per square metre

According to meteorologists, the lack of moisture is manifested both in the topsoil and in groundwater levels.

The average rainfall for the months of March and April over the entire period since 1961 is 83 millimetres, according to the institute. This year is thus well below average. “The month of April in particular saw really little rainfall, as on average only 13 millimetres fell over our entire territory,” the meteorologists said.

Apart from this year, there has been only one other time in the last 66 years that March and April combined have received less than 40 millimetres of rain, in 1974, when meteorologists recorded 38 millimetres of rainfall.

Even throughout last year, according to CHMU, rainfall was below average, while temperatures were above average. The winter was also low in precipitation, with the exception of February, with below-average snowfall and snow melting off the mountain ridges mostly by the end of February. It is therefore clear, according to meteorologists, that moisture is currently lacking in the landscape.

“This is most evident in the topsoil, but also in groundwater levels. Deep wells are currently the worst off not only compared to all Aprils since 1991, but even to all months since that date,” the meteorologists said.

The InterSucho portal wrote on social media that a severe drought, with moisture already in noticeable short supply, is affecting 60% of the country. In addition to the current low rainfall, the portal’s experts said the drought is also a result of previous low winter rainfall, up to three weeks earlier onset of vegetation, and high temperatures causing greater evaporation of moisture in the landscape.