Month-Long Brno Health Festival Will Kick Off On 6 June

The Brno Health Festival will kick off on 6 June at the Hroch sports complex in Brno-Komin, and will last for a whole month, promoting active and healthy lifestyles to the Brno public through a series of events and professional health check-ups.

The festival’s opening day will take place on 6 June from 10 am to 8 pm, with an entertainment and cultural program for the whole family, centred around healthy lifestyles.

At stands operated by Brno hospitals, medical schools, and other health facilities, visitors can have their eyesight and blood cholesterol levels measured, or undergo spirometry, a lung examination, or an ultrasound of the carotid arteries, part of the prevention of strokes. They will also determine your blood type and check your hemoglobin level, and people under 35 can register in the bone marrow donor registry. Paramedics will demonstrate emergency resuscitation equipment, including an AED, and first aid measures for people who are choking.

Credit: zdravi.brno.cz

There will be performances by majorettes and Irish dance groups, as well as tai chi exercises, and performances by the bands Kupodivu and Granit. The youngest visitors can enjoy the maxi slide and bodyzorbing, try archery, and take part in a competitive pentathlon for small prizes. All attractions and examinations are free.

The subsequent campaign program, which will last until 30 June, will feature a diverse range of events focused primarily on promoting exercise, mental health, active aging, health counseling, and education in the areas of first aid and child care.

These include a workshop on managing emotions in parenthood, foot examinations using a pressure plate, memory training, and lectures on what awaits a woman after childbirth or what children should know about sex.

Those interested can visit the biobank of the CELSPAC research study, which monitors the health of parents and children, or take a skate or bike ride through the city via Židenice to Černovice. There are also other types of exercise available, including sample tai-chi classes for all age groups, yoga for schoolchildren and teenagers, and climbing training for children and adolescents.

The complete program is available on the website zdravi.brno.cz.