MotoGP Fever Takes Over Brno Next Week, With Week-Long Festival in Namesti Svobody

In a few days, the Czech motorcycle Grand Prix will take place at Brno’s Masaryk Circuit. The event will not light up the autodrome itself, but will also take over the city center from Tuesday to Sunday with large screens, live streams, and a rich accompanying program.

The MotoGP will take place on 19–21 June, unusually timed before the holidays. Based on last year’s feedback the organisers have increased the number of large screens and refreshment stands, and will also now allow visitors to bring their own water and small amounts of food.

In addition to tickets for the whole race weekend, beginning with training on Friday, one-day tickets are also available.

“We want MotoGP in Brno to be tested by people who have only known the championship from television or social networks,” explained Karel Hubáček, chair of the board of directors of Creditas Autodrom Brno. “The one-day admission fee is an ideal opportunity to jump into the world of the Grand Prix for the first time, to experience the atmosphere in person, and to decide whether to return for the whole weekend in the coming years. At the same time, it is very important for us that the price policy is long-term family-friendly.”

Other efforts have been made to make the event more appealing to families. Children under the age of 14 have access to the natural stands completely free of charge on Friday, then cheaper access to the seating stands on Sunday, for a discounted 500 Kč (adults for 3900 Kč). Part of the proceeds from the admission fee will go to the Krtek Children’s Oncology Foundation.

The Brno Grand Prix festival, part of the Brno Festivities series, took place for the first time last year, when the MotoGP returned to South Moravia after a five-year break. Starting on Tuesday, the event includes a summer cinema, concerts, all live broadcasts from the circuit, including the main race. On Saturday, TV Nova will be broadcasting live from the stage. The current racing motorcycles and their historical predecessors, including the unique Jawa 125 Boxer, constructed in just two pieces, will be on display. The event will also include over 20 refreshment stands from local restaurateurs, located around the perimeter of the fan area on namesti Svobody.

Fans will have a chance to meet their favourite motorcyclists. Credit: Brno City Municipality

“We have prepared a thematic accompanying program,” added Ludmila Oulehlová, 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-Střed district. “People can look forward to a demonstration of current racing motorcycles, historical models from the collection of the Brno Technical Museum, and F1 simulators. There will be a limited edition of returnable cups by painter Stanislav Sedláček, an exhibition on the history of the Czech Grand Prix, and competitions on the Brno Festivities social networks, where those interested can compete for valuable prizes including tickets to the main Sunday race.”

The fan spirit will be raised by Thursday’s program, directed by the organizers of the Grand Prix – Creditas Autodrom Brno and the Czech Autoclub. “Arrivals will meet elite MotoGP competitors, including Filip Salač, in the square. Ten riders have confirmed their participation,” said Petr Boháč of Creditas Autodrom Brno.

Filip Salač won a great second place at the last race in Hungary, and now he will be racing on his home stage. This year’s Brno GP could become a historic moment for Czech motorsport and a sporting experience to remember for life, and tens of thousands of fans will definitely be in attendance. For those who do not want to watch it at home from the couch, but do not feel like going to the circuit, there is an alternative option in the official fan zone on namesti Svobody. Visitors can expect a show with MotoGP riders and Czech music stars during the day, presented by Radek Mazel and Petr Švancara.

Large-scale screens will be installed in namesti Svobody. Credit: Brno-stred

“The Grand Prix has a huge tradition in Brno, and last year’s successful event showed that the city rightfully belongs in the MotoGP series,” added René Černý, 1st Deputy Mayor of Brno. “Almost 220,000 people headed to the circuit alone, and thousands more visited Náměstí Svobody. I believe that the event will be at least as successful this year. I am glad that we can welcome the best motorcycle riders in the world here again, also thanks to the stable support of the City of Brno. At the end of 2024, we committed ourselves that the City of Brno would provide CZK 35 million annually in 2025–2029 to cover the registration fee.”

“The top races of the MotoGP series bring great media potential and global television coverage, and business entities, the city, the region and the state benefit from it,” said the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková. “According to a study prepared by the University of Economics in Prague, last year the public sector spent almost CZK 177 million to organize the Czech Grand Prix, but the total tax revenues reached CZK 310 million.”

The entire program in namesti Svobody is free. Details are available at https://www.slavnostibrno.cz/grandprix/. All other information, including tickets, is available at https://www.motogpczechia.com/cenik-ticket or fanfest.motogpczechia.com. It is also possible to follow the social networks of Slavnosti Brno or Autodrom Brno.