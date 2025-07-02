Czech MotoGP To Return To Brno After Four Years Absence

The Czech MotoGP is coming back to Brno! After four years of absence, the city’s Masaryk Circuit will host the international motorcycle meet from 18-20 July, for the first time since 2020. Prior to this interruption, Brno had hosted the event since 1950.

This new edition will be organized for the first time by the Autoclub of the Czech Republic, rather than the association founded by the city and the region, although they will still contribute to the event. The vast majority of the funding, however, is from various private sponsors.

The Masaryk Circuit, known to fans as the Czech Adrenaline Factory, has been hosting the race ever since it opened in 1987; the Grand Prix was previously held in the streets of the city. The four-year hiatus began in 2021, when the City of Brno opted out of the race citing financial difficulties related to the COVID pandemic. Fans will no doubt be delighted to see some of the race’s recent iconic faces again, such as 2020 winner Brad Binder and four-time champion Marc Marquez.

With the races just two weeks away, the remaining tickets are now being sold at the highest price of the final wave, with the cheapest around CZK 3,000 for a silver ticket in the banked areas. Children between 7 and 14 years old can get reduced tariffs, with free entry for kids under six. There are still tickets available for nearly every zone, with only one seated grandstand being sold out.Additional information and tickets available on the event’s official website.