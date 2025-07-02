Record Temperatures Were Broken At Four Czech Weather Stations Yesterday

Record temperatures for 1 July were broken yesterday at four of the 170 or so weather stations in the Czech Republic, as the country had another tropical day, according to Petra Sykorova from the Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMU).

The hottest temperature was recorded in Doksany in the Usti region, which hit 34.8 degrees Celsius in the afternoon. According to Sykorova, the hot weather will continue for the next few days.

Records fell yesterday at the stations Karlovy Vary-Olsova Vrata (31.7 degrees), Usti nad Labem-Kockov (31.4), Aš (30.8), and Sneznik (28.5).

In many other places temperatures were even warmer, but did not set new records. Apart from Doksany, temperature exceeded 34 degrees in Neumety in the Beroun district (34.1), Plzen-Mikulka, and Dobrichovice near Prague (each 34.0).

The current heatwave in the Czech Republic has lasted for several days. “Temperatures will exceed 31 degrees Celsius in almost the whole Czech Republic in the afternoon and evening, 34 degrees in Bohemia, except for the north-eastern Czech Republic, and in the lowlands of Bohemia they will sporadically rise to 37 degrees Celsius,” warned CHMU.

There is a risk of fires starting and spreading, mainly in the southwestern half of the country on Wednesday, and also in Moravia and Silesia on Thursday.