Both the Brno Alligators and the Brno Sígrs were 7-1 during this season of American Football. Both won their semi-final games last weekend with shutouts. And both will be on the field this Sunday for the Silver Bowl.

Only one of the teams will be the champions of the second league.

The title game will be played in Brněnské Ivanovice at 4 pm on Sunday.

The Sígrs advanced with a 0-17 victory against the Blades in Ústí nad Labem on Sunday. Daniel Schmied had two touchdowns.

In Brno last Sunday, the Alligators beat the Prague Lions 11-0. The only touchdown of the game came at the end of the first half when veteran quarterback Tomáš Fortný hit Daniel Kočí on the left sideline for a long score.

The two Brno teams teams split their two games earlier this season. The Alligators won 48-23 in early April and the Sígrs won 20-7 in late May.

The key to this game—and most American football games—is the quarterback. Fortelný is 38 years old, though he has accounted for 30 touchdowns so far this season.

The Sígrs are led by Ondřej Skoupý, the leader of the new generation, who is 18 years old.

This “derby” match-up only continues Brno’s run of sports success. HC Kometa won the hockey championship. Draci Brno and Hroši Brno are atop the baseball standings. FC Zbrojovka and SK Artis Brno (a.k.a. SK Líšeň) are optimistically preparing for the start of the (European) football season in a couple weeks. And Basket Brno and Žabiny Brno both finished second in the men’s and women’s basketball leagues, respectively.

On Sunday, the American football silver bowl title will be added to the list.