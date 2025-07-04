Prague and Other Parts of Czech Republic Are Without Power, Cause Unknown

Parts of the Czech Republic are currently without electricity, including parts of Prague, Central Bohemia, Usti and Liberec regions. According to the grid operator CEPS, the cause of the problems is not yet known, but technicians are working on repairs.

Part of the transmission system is without power, and most of the substations of the transmission system are also affected by the outage, CEPS said.

“At this moment we can confirm that there was an outage of the V411 line and consequently an island operation in the north and east of the Czech Republic. Part of the transmission system is without voltage, the event also affected most of the substations of the transmission system. The causes are being investigated and CEPS power engineers are working intensively to restore electricity supplies,” CEPS said today.

The V411 line is the highest voltage level line in the country. These lines are used for high power output from power plants and for transmission of electricity over long distances.

Prague Energy company, which distributes electricity in the capital, confirmed that the city centre, Sporilov, Zizkov, Jizni Mesto and other parts of Prague are without power.

CEZ Distribuce is also reporting outages, but the exact extent of the problems is not yet known. Power outages have been confirmed in parts of the Central Bohemia, Usti and Liberec regions.