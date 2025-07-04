Groove Brno Festival Brings Funk-Soul Summer Vibes To The Banks of the Brno Dam 

The Groove Brno festival, taking place on 11-12 July, promises to be one of the musical highlights of the summer, featuring artists such as Cory Wong, Candy Dulfer, and Jaga Jazzist, among many others. This year marks a big change for Groove Brno, as after 18 years, it is evolving from a series of club concerts into a full-fledged open-air festival, set in the picturesque surroundings of Kozí horka, on the banks of the Brno Dam.

Throughout its previous editions, the festival has attracted major names from the soul-funk scene to Brno, including Tower of Power, Cory Henry, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Maceo Parker, and is an established feature of the city’s musical calendar. This year, it will transform from a dispersed series into a two-night line-up of groove, funk, soul, and fusion concerts, with an electric atmosphere, international stars and local talent — set right by the water’s edge.

The lineup for this first open-air edition has already been announced, showcasing an international roster of artists who share a common soul-infused energy. Headlining the first day is guitarist Cory Wong, in one of just four European dates this summer. Friday’s program will also feature two rising stars of the music scene: multi-instrumentalist NIJI from East London, most often seen at the piano alongside Harry Styles, Stormzy, and Michelle Williams; and Spanish bass virtuoso Vincen García.

Saturday will see a performance from Dutch saxophonist Candy Dulfer, joined by guest vocalist Shelby J, known for her collaborations with Prince. The Norwegian group Jaga Jazzist will bring their innovative approach to music, and the night will conclude with an explosive set from Dirty Loops.

Candy Dulfer. Credit: klapper.cz

In total, sixteen acts will perform, with international stars joined by notable names from the local scene, including Slovak singer Jana Kirschner, who has been active on the UK music scene for many years.

However, the open-air edition of Groove Brno is not just about music. This two-day event invites visitors to relax and enjoy the laid-back summer atmosphere, accompanied by a selection of the best from Brno’s street food scene, a wine corner and bar, a private beach reserved for festival-goers, and a chance to swim in the lake.

“We want visitors to enjoy Groove Brno in every possible way,” said festival director Josef Buchta. “They can look forward to a charming venue full of greenery right by the water, and we’re excited to offer a truly exceptional experience. I’m incredibly happy that we’ve managed to build a wonderful community around the festival, people who are willing to travel across the country, or even from farther away, for high-quality music in their favourite genre. That makes it all the more fun to meet up with all the fans in one place and enjoy an entire weekend filled with groovy music – a rare find in the Czech music scene, and something we’re proud to bring to life.”

The full schedule, including set times, can be found on the festival’s official website. Tickets are already on sale, and the festival’s capacity is intentionally limited to ensure visitor comfort.