Transformation of Třída Kapitána Jaroše Begins With Public Involvement

Work has begun on the transformation of Třída Kapitána Jaroše, one of Brno’s most iconic and beautiful avenues. The project, led by the Brno City Architect’s Office (KAM Brno) in cooperation with the City of Brno and the Brno-Střed District, aims to revitalize the public space using tactical urbanism – a method that focuses on gradual, adaptable changes. The initiative, known as Oživení Jarošky (‘Revitalising Jaroška’), aims to upgrade the area while preserving the existing linden tree alley and improving conditions for its growth. Public participation will play a key role in shaping the future of this important urban corridor.

“We want people to be personally involved in the transformation of the street,” said David Zajíček, head of the public space department at KAM Brno. “One of the first opportunities to get together on site will be a painting session, when the existing asphalt surface will be revitalised with colourful paint.” The event will take place on Saturday 12 April from 10am to 2pm, and those interested can register on Brno City Architect’s website.

“The whole project is not only about the design of the public realm, but also about supporting and maintaining the local tree population. The mature linden trees are essential for the character of the street, and the newly added residential elements – such as wooden pillars – were designed to protect the trees from soil compaction and not to restrict the access of rainwater to the roots,” explained Petr Bořecký, Brno city councillor for urban planning.

Where it is not possible to plant greenery in the ground, beds of shrubs and perennials will be planted in order to make the space between the trees even more pleasant and aesthetically pleasing.

The revival of Jaroška is open not only to the public, but also to any feedback that will help define the future shape of the entire avenue. “The current changes are not permanent – they serve as a basis for the future reconstruction of the entire street,” said Ludmila Oulehlová, 1st Deputy Mayor of the Brno-Střed Municipal District. “Regular cleaning of the site and respect for night-time peace will be ensured throughout the duration of the project.”