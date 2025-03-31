Brno-Bosonohy Students Win Young Gas Engineer of the Year 2025

Barbora Svobodová and Denis Sobotka from the Secondary School of Construction Trades in Brno-Bosonohy were named the Gas Engineers of the Year 2025 in the international competition for secondary school students, marking the first time that the title was awarded to a female participant. Second place went to students from the Secondary School of Gas Engineering in Pardubice, while the bronze medal went to a Slovak team from the Secondary School of Construction in Nitra.

The event, now in its third year, aims to recognize talented gas engineering students and highlight the importance of the field. Competitors were tested on their theoretical knowledge and practical skills, including constructing a gas connection and working with copper fittings. Barbora Svobodová, a third-year gas equipment mechanics student, expressed pride in her accomplishment and a desire to inspire future students.

The competition for the Gas Engineer of the Year was part of the multi-trade high school competition “Masters of Everyday Life”, organized by the Brno-Bosonohy School of Construction Trades. Other trades competing for the title were carpenters, upholsterers, bricklayers and plumbers.

Credit: GasNet

GasNet, the competition’s general partner, supports students through scholarships and internships. Petr Zajíček, Director of Special Operations at GasNet, emphasized the importance of skilled gas fitters as the industry evolves with new technologies such as biomethane and hydrogen.

Nine schools took part in the competition, including the Brno-Bosonohy Vocational School, the Pardubice Vocational School of Gas Engineering, the Frýdek-Místek Vocational School, the ESOZ Chomutov Vocational School, the Kyjov Polytechnic School, the Šumperk Vocational School, the Prague Jarov Vocational School, the Znojmo Vocational School, and the Nitra Vocational School of Construction.