City of Brno Approves Standard Appearance For Waste Containers

Last week, Brno city council approved new standards for the appearance of containers for mixed and sorted waste in public spaces within the city, regulating the material, colour, and location, as well as the height of surrounding screens. The document was prepared by the Brno City Architect’s Office.

According to Filip Chvátal, Deputy Mayor of Brno for the Environment, the document concerns containers placed in public spaces, and is binding for sites owned by the city. If the site is on land owned by a municipal district or a private owner, the approved standards are recommendations.

“However, I believe that it will be a good guide and tool that will make the work of owners and administrators easier, that it will bring us all a better quality of the urban environment thanks to the cultivation of these sites,” said Chvátal.

The so-called ‘Standard for Permanent Locations of Municipal Waste Containers’ sets rules for the location of containers in public spaces, their layout, capacity in relation to the surroundings, and also the shape and colour of the screens and containers.

“The municipal company SAKO has already begun to gradually replace coloured containers with the new style of dark containers with color-coded lids, reducing the amount of visual smog. The adopted Standard supports this trend,” added Chvátal.

The Standard also specifies the height, length, and material of modular screens around the waste points. In this case too, it codifies the adoption of the screens already being installed by SAKO Brno, which were designed by Martin Tvarůžek Design.

The entire standard (in Czech) can be downloaded from the City of Brno or KAM websites.