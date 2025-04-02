Brno House of Arts Opens Spring Season with Two New Exhibitions

The Brno House of Art will open its spring season with two new exhibitions. On Tuesday 8 April, ‘Uncertain Homes’ and ‘Homage to Igor Zhoř’ will be ceremonially opened, offering visitors an exploration of personal and collective identity through art.

The international exhibition ‘Uncertain Homes’ explores the multifaceted concept of ‘house’ and ‘home’ through the lens of 27 artists, mainly from Germany and the Czech Republic. Initiated by Italian multimedia artist Alba D’Urbano and German painter Ina Bierstedt, the exhibition is inspired by the work of philosopher Gaston Bachelard, who believed that home is not only a physical place, but also an emotional and cultural anchor. The artworks reflect different forms of housing, cultural identities and the experience of displacement caused by natural disasters, war and violence.

‘Uncertain Homes’ is the result of a collaboration between the Brno House of Arts, the Haus Kunst Mitte gallery, and the Asyl der Kunst Foundation in Berlin. The exhibition premiered in Berlin in January 2025 and will travel to Rome’s Museo Bilotti in 2026. For its Brno run, the exhibition space has been adapted with a special colour scheme to enhance the immersive experience. Among the standout works is a large-scale installation by Inke Reinert, constructed from socialist-era furniture panels, which references both Brno’s Baroque heritage and the modernist architecture of the House of Arts.

The second exhibition, ‘Homage to Igor Zhoř’, commemorates the 100th anniversary of the birth of this key figure in Brno’s art education and cultural scene. Zhoř was a theorist, critic, curator and educator known for his innovative approach to integrating contemporary art into visual education, incorporating elements of action and performance art into courses for amateur artists.

The exhibition will highlight not only Zhoř’s theoretical contributions, but also his personal engagement with the artistic community. Archival material, artworks, personal New Year’s cards and texts will be displayed alongside his unique collection of artistically designed matchboxes and works inspired by fire. Contemporary reflections on Zhoř’s influence will be presented through a video essay by Tereza Velíková and a participatory performance by Vladimír Havlík, in which visitors will be directly involved. A small reading room will also be part of the exhibition, providing a space for relaxation and creative activities.