King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Return to Prague With a Unique Rave Set

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard will return to the Czech Republic on 11 November, bringing a special rave set to Prague’s SaSaZu. Taking inspiration from ‘The Silver Cord’ – their 2023 foray into electronic, synth-heavy sounds – the rave set will see the Australian psych-rock group take an ambitious, improvisational approach to their extensive oeuvre.

Since forming in Melbourne in 2010, King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have established a reputation as one of the most boundary-pushing bands of their generation. Their music spans from rock to jazz-infused improvisations, blistering thrash metal and hypnotic microtonal compositions, to sprawling prog epics and tight, energetic punk bursts. Their 2016 album ‘Nonagon Infinity’ was conceived as a continuous, looping sonic journey, while ‘Infest the Rats’ Nest’ (2019) saw them dive into thrash metal.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s live performances are known for their simultaneously hypnotic and high-octane atmosphere, meaning fans are never quite sure what to expect. The rave atmosphere of the upcoming Prague show will be unlike any of their previous performances in the Czech Republic.

Tickets for the Prague show are priced at CZK 1,090 and will go on sale to the general public on 4 April at 10 am via Ticketmaster and GoOut, while fanclub members will have access to the advance sale from 2 April at 11 am. LiveNation Club members will have access to the tickets on 3 April at 10 am.