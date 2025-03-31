Czech Republic Named 7th Best EU Country For Young Adults In New Study

The Czech Republic has been ranked as the seventh best country in the European Union for young adults, in a new study conducted by the Alorix travel app. The study ranked all 27 European Union countries based on six key indicators chosen to reflect the opportunities and motivation of young adults to thrive: rental prices, Big Macs per salary, crime, education, unemployment, and the Happiness Index.

The EU consists of 27 states (the EU27), and living standards vary from one country to another. Many crucial factors affect young people’s prospects and opportunities for life satisfaction. The younger generation of Europeans often find themselves trapped in the situation where their mother country cannot provide them with a valuable education or a competitive job market, and as a result they have to relocate to a different country with a better quality of life and development opportunities.

The Czech Republic was ranked 7th behind the Netherlands, Austria, Poland, Cyprus, Luxembourg and Finland.

One of the most important factors placing the Czech Republic in the top ten is its exceptionally low unemployment rate. In 2023, the unemployment rate stood at just 2.77%, the lowest among all EU countries, indicating that young professionals have a high likelihood of securing employment in a stable and expanding labor market. According to Statista, the unemployment rate among young people in the Czech Republic has fallen by 10% within a decade, from 18.97% in 2013 to 8.28% in 2023. According to the European Commission, the job vacancy rate in the Czech Republic in 2023 will be 3.7%, compared to the EU27 average of 2.8%, further highlighting the country’s extensive and diverse labor market.

Safety is another key aspect. With a crime index of 26.5, the Czech Republic offers a safe environment for young people to live, study and work. The European Commission reported that there were 330.65 thefts per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022, indicating that the country is a safe place for both personal and professional growth.

Additionally, a high happiness index of 6.82 suggests that residents of the Czech Republic are satisfied with the standard of living. In addition, young adults have access to affordable and modern education, which helps them build a successful future both inside and outside the country. Research by Alorix found a 250% surge in searches for “czech republic universities” worldwide, highlighting the interest of the younger generation to consider the Czech Republic as a destination country for studying and building a future.

With the ability to buy 363 Big Macs on a monthly salary, Czech residents have decent purchasing power, and the country is considered affordable compared to other EU countries, giving young adults the chance to save money for cultural activities, travel and hobbies.

Credit: Alorix

Top 10 Best European Countries For Young Adults