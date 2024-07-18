President Pavel Receives Wimbledon Champions Krejcikova and Siniakova

President Petr Pavel today received tennis players Barbora Krejcikova, Katerina Siniakova and Jana Kovackova, who won Wimbledon titles last week, at the Presidential Office, and praised all the winners for their successful representation of the Czech Republic abroad.

During the ceremony he received tennis rackets, balls and a Wimbledon towel from Krejcikova and Siniakova.

28-year-old Krejcikova completed a successful singles campaign on Saturday, defeating Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the final to win her second Grand Slam singles title, after triumphing at Roland Garros in 2021. On the grass courts at the All England Club, she followed in the footsteps of previous winners Marketa Vondrousova (2023), Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014) and her former coach Jana Novotna (1998).

A few hours after Krejcikova’s victory, Siniakova dominated in the doubles with her U.S. partner Taylor Townsend. Siniakova won the Wimbledon doubles for the third time, her ninth Grand Slam doubles title overall. Kovackova won the girls’ under-14 category.

Both Krejcikova and Siniakova brought their trophies to the meeting with the president. After the ceremony, they spoke with Pavel for a few minutes.

Krejcikova and Siniakova are scheduled to play at the Livesport Prague Open from the end of this week, tuning up their doubles game before the Olympic Games in Paris, where they will defend their gold from Tokyo three years ago.