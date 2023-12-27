City of Prague Bans Fireworks On New Year’s Eve In Much of The City

The decree regulating the use of pyrotechnics in the city was adopted with the aim of increasing the safety of residents and reducing noise. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, Dec 27 (BD) – According to a decree from 2020, the use of pyrotechnic products is prohibited in the historic centre of Prague, around the river, in parks, and near hospitals and social facilities. This measure is also in place for New Year’s Eve. The city has also created Ten Dog Tips for safely managing New Year’s Eve celebrations with pets.

“From my point of view, celebrating New Year with fireworks is not a tradition, but an activity that must be abandoned,” said Jana Komrsková, Deputy Mayor of Prague for the Environment and Climate. “Unfortunately, wild animals, unlike domestic pets, do not have the aftercare of their owners available. The city must take care of them. I hope that, thanks to the decree, it will be possible to reduce the number of injured animals, especially waterfowl, which are taken care of by the city’s rescue station after the New Year’s celebrations. Prague is committed to protecting its nature, and it cannot back down from this commitment even during the holidays.”

“I’m very happy that Prague is taking into account all the city’s residents this Christmas season, including our furry friends,” added Jiří Pospíšil, Deputy Mayor of Prague for Culture. “The days around New Year’s Eve can be psychologically challenging for wild and domestic animals, which is why we have again decided not to hold any New Year’s fireworks. In this way, we want to help minimise the stress and discomfort of animals and people, and ultimately protect the environment. At the same time, we have developed “Ten dog tips” with practical tips for dog owners, how to safely and calmly experience the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations with their four-legged companions.”

The decree, which regulates the use of pyrotechnics in the city, was adopted with the aim of increasing the safety of residents and reducing noise, which results in the death or injury of many animals every year. This measure applies throughout the year, including celebration days like New Year’s Eve.

The decree prohibiting the use of pyrotechnics applies to sensitive parts of Prague, especially in the city centre, on the waterfront, in parks and near hospitals and other facilities, such as homes for the elderly or veterinary facilities.

At the turn of the year, the Municipal Police will supervise compliance with the decree in the streets of the city. For violating the ban, police officers and constables can impose on-the-spot fines of up to CZK 10,000; following administrative proceedings, fines of up to CZK 100,000 are possible.

In the case of Chinese lanterns, also known as lucky lanterns, they are prohibited in the entire territory of the capital city. On the other hand, the restriction does not apply to professional firework displays, which are subject to a permit requirement under the Pyrotechnics Act.