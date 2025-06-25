Afro Fest Brno Showcases The Cultural Wealth Of Africa Through A Day Of Festivities

Brno will host the annual Afro Fest on 26 July in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall. Throughout the day, the event will include concerts, dance and music workshops, and traditional food from all over the continent. Visitors will also be able to see and buy many items on display in the event’s craft market.

Through food, music, dance, art and fashion, the festival aims to showcase both the historic and contemporary aspects of African heritage. The organizers believe this to be a way to inform, educate, and entertain visitors, while promoting cultural diversity and inclusion. Last but not least, the festival also strives to strengthen the sense of belongingness among members of the African diaspora and to foster community connections.

The biggest Afro event in the Czech Republic will open on 26 July at 2pm, with some parts of the event only open to paying customers, and a special afterparty will be organized at Typos Music Club until 4am. Throughout the rest of the day, children under the age of 10 will be able to access most of the festival for free.Additional information and tickets available on the event’s official website.