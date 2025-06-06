City of Brno Seeks Contractor For the Demolition of Za Lužánkami Stadium

The Brno City Municipality is looking for a contractor to demolish the stands of the unused and dilapidated Za Lužánkami Stadium, which are damaged and in a state of disrepair. The sports field and the surrounding area have been closed for a long time for safety reasons.

The city authorities decided to remove the building in autumn 2023. The stands and other structures of the stadium will be demolished, while the embankments will remain intact. The rubble will be recycled, sorted and used to level the terrain, and unusable or dangerous material will then be removed. The work can take place from October at the earliest and must be completed by the end of February 2026 at the latest, to avoid interrupting the nesting of martins. Special nesting towers will be built for these birds.

The estimated cost of the demolition is currently CZK 165 million, excluding VAT. The actual costs will only be revealed after the result of the tender is announced, which is expected at the end of the summer.

After the demolition, the site will be grassed over and freely accessible to the public. A competitive dialogue is underway for the further development of the entire site.