Petra Kvitova To Return To Tennis After Birth of Her Son

Czech tennis player Petra Kvitova, double Wimbledon champion, will play in the ATX Open tournament in Austin, Texas, in late February, returning to tennis after the birth of her child, she said on Instagram on Monday.

Kvitova, 34, gave birth to her first child, a son called Petr, last July. She did not confirm at the time whether she would return to her tennis career.

Kvitova won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, and also triumphed at the 2011 Tournament of Champions. She reached second place in the world rankings during her career. On the WTA circuit, the left-handed player has won 31 singles titles, dominating tournaments in Miami and Berlin in 2023.

“After 15 months of being away from tennis and having my baby boy Petr, I’m coming back to the tennis circuit,” Kvitova said. “I really miss tennis and miss competing, and so I’m really looking forward to being back.”

After Austin, Kvitova plans to play further tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami.