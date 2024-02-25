Prague’s Barrandov Studios to Host Filming of American Series ‘Blade Runner 2099

The planned American series Blade Runner 2099, produced by Amazon, which will follow the famous films Blade Runner a Blade Runner 2049, will be filmed in Czechia and it will be one of the most demanding projects produced in the country, said Pavlina Zipkova, head of the Czech Film Commission.

The filming is going to include large constructions in most film studios. Barrandov Studio director Petr Tichy said the makers of Blade Runner 2099 may spend up to one billion crowns in Czechia. Tichy said the contracts have been signed, but it is still too early to speak of the concrete conditions and the exact investment.

The first season of the series is to be filmed in Barrandov studios in Prague by November.