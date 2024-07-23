Interview: Jana Janulíková, Director of TIC BRNO

TIC BRNO is more than an information centre. As well as actively promoting tourism and running services for tourists, it also organises a wide range of events throughout the year, and publishes various materials for those who wish to learn more about the city and its history, or find out about the best places to eat and drink. Simply, TIC BRNO aims to provide an information service for anyone who wants to enjoy themselves in the Moravian capital, whether tourist, visitor, or local. TIC BRNO director Jana Janulíková gave some insight into the work behind the scenes of the organisation…

What is TIC doing now at the beginning of summer?

Christmas in Brno. [laughter]

Okay, that’s different. What can we look forward to in the summer?

How can I put this..? If you’re not experiencing summer in Brno, are you even living? And you don’t have to plan much. Take a chance on a long weekend and it’s a certainty. Music and theatre festivals follow one after the other. There is always something going on.

At the same time, you will get some pleasant peace and quiet whenever you want. You won’t want to leave, apart from maybe to cool off in the Brno underground. Already this year, tens of thousands of visitors have ventured into the fascinating darkness of Brno’s new underground attraction, the reservoirs at Zlutý Kopec. You can go there for a regular tour, or during one of the cultural events held there as part of the new VodojeMyArt project. And then back to the centre, which is full of culture and great gastronomy day and night. Boredom in Brno really takes on a new dimension.

The reservoirs at Zluty Kopec. Credit: TIC Brno

Brno’s gastronomy is becoming a big draw, isn’t it?

Yes, the diversity, quality and originality of Brno’s gastronomic offering is praised by locals and tourists alike. We have been mapping it for several years in the popular Gourmet Brno guide, with which you can’t go wrong when choosing where to go for something good. You can find it in the restaurants themselves, at our branches, or on the gotobrno.cz website

Brno’s festivals are also a big part of the summer?

Very much so. This part of summer is swelling to gigantic proportions, which is very satisfying for us. Almost every weekend there is a festival. We like festivals and we think it pays off to cooperate more closely with them, and take care of festival visitors. This year, for example, we established a pilot cooperation with the progressive music festival Pop Messe, and we’re offering a limited edition of the BRNOPAS tourist card so they can get to know Brno better, tailor-made for their needs! And on the festival site itself, we are preparing a relaxing Brno zone, where festival-goers can recharge their batteries for the next acts, and also soak up the true Brno vibe. Our goal is to make them want to come here for good.

Pop Messe will take place this weekend at the Brno Exhibition Centre. Credit: TIC BRNO

And what is TIC BRNO organising?

Our biggest festival, which we are putting on along with Brno-střed and other partners, is Brno Christmas. As I mentioned before, with only a little exaggeration, we have been living in Christmas since January, and we still are! Our efforts were awarded with a prestigious international title: Brno is the European Capital of Christmas 2024! In June, we started the Uprostřed festival, which livens up the centre throughout the summer, especially with music, and the city’s popular historical celebration of Brno Day. The end of the holidays will see the ‘Na prknech, dlažbě i trávě’ (‘On the boards, pavements and grass’) festival, which attracts young and old to street theatre, and concerts in the lovely surroundings of Björnsuv Sad. We have something for everyone. Brno Art Week in the spring and the B16 film festival at Kino Art Cinema in the autumn!

What’s the main reason people come to Brno?

More and more visitors are attracted by the authentic atmosphere created by the local people. This distinguishes Brno from other large cities. And the lively city centre, where you can also come alive, at your own pace. Brno is not just for tourists, it’s a place for locals to love living.

The Uprostred festival runs throughout the summer. Credit: Jan Mikolasek / TIC Brno

And last but not least – VodojeMyArt!

The water reservoirs are unique. It’s not enough for us to just open them, we want to fill them with art – music, light, visual arts, to grasp the magic of the spaces, which is extraordinary, on a global scale. One visit is not enough!

Any final thoughts?

Brno is love. We are doing what we can so that those who are on the same wavelength and have the same feeling that we do for Brno will find out about it!

Links: GOtoBRNO, TIC BRNO, VodojeMyBrno, Brno Christmas

This interview was originally published in KAM v Brne/Where in Brno.