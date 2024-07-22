Bob Dylan To Play Three Dates At Prague’s O2 Universum This Autumn

The legendary U.S. singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is returning to Prague as part of his ‘Rough & Rowdy Ways’ tour, playing three concerts at Prague’s O2 Universum from 4-6 October.

Dylan is one of the most iconic figures of the U.S. counterculture of the 1960s, with dozens of albums and hit singles to his name, as well as a Nobel Prize for Literature. His most famous songs, including “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin'”, became anthems of social and political change. Dylan is known for his constant evolution as an artist, which has allowed him to remain relevant for over five decades.

Throughout his career, Dylan has won countless awards, including a Grammy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature for “creating new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. His influence on the music scene is undeniable and his songs continue to inspire new generations of musicians and listeners around the world.

He will perform three dates in Prague on 4, 5, and 6 October, at the O2 Universum. Tickets are on sale now on the Ticketmaster and Ticketportal networks, starting from CZK 2,690.