ANO Retains Lead In Opinion Polls, With STAN In Second

ANO would win an election for the Chamber of Deputies held now, with 31.6% support, and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) would take second place, having recently overtaken the Civic Democratic Party (ODS), according to a poll conducted by the NMS agency for Novinky.cz.

The Motorists would win 5.8% of the vote. Support for the other junior coalition party, Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), has fallen compared to the previous poll, to 7.5%.

TOP 09, the Communist Party (KSCM), and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) would not make it into the lower house on their own.

NMS researchers said that more than 80% of voters who supported ANO in last year’s parliamentary elections would do so again. The opposition STAN were in second, with 14.8%.

“The Mayors are a typical second-choice party, with high potential and sometimes overall support in the models. However, it tends to be overestimated precisely because many voters are just considering the party,” said Tereza Friedrichova, a political analyst at the NMS agency.

The opposition ODS, which has been led by former Transport Minister Martin Kupka since January, would now get 13.9% of the vote.

SPD has dropped from 8.7% in May to 7.5%. The opposition Pirates, on the other hand, have improved slightly, from 6.7% in May to 7.4% now.

The poll also found that the Motorists, who have failed to reach the necessary 5% threshold in the agency’s last few surveys, would again enter the lower house. “It’s still the same with the Motorists, they are around 5%,” said Friedrichova.

The Our Czechia movement of former Civic Democrat Martin Kuba came behind the Motorists with 3.9% of the vote, up from 2.8% in May.

Opposition TOP 09 received 3% in the poll, while the extra-parliamentary KSCM and the opposition KDU-CSL both received 2.4% of the vote.

“I would expect KDU-CSL to exceed 3% and approach 4%,” Michal Maly, a political scientist at the Faculty of Social Sciences at Charles University, told Novinky.cz. The party recently elected a new leader, with Jan Grolich replacing Marek Vyborny in April.