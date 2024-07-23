Brno Zoo Offers Guided Evening Tours With Summer Film Screenings

This summer, Brno Zoo is again hosting a series of guided evening tours of the zoo, in combination with summer cinema screenings.

Entry to the zoo after normal opening hours is a rare experience, only possible on a few occasions throughout the year. Visitors can experience the atmosphere of an otherwise deserted zoo, where a guide will introduce various animal species on an abridged tour. They will see which animals are already asleep before dark, while catching others, such as the wolverine, during its period of greatest activity. The guide will reveal interesting facts about the lives of the animals throughout the evening route, and in good weather, visitors can admire the beautiful dusk and sunset over Bystrc and the Brno Dam.

The evening tours are combined with a series of film screenings, entitled ‘Echoes of ECOFILM’, featuring previous winning films from the oldest international environmental film festival, both visually appealing and thought-provoking. The films will be screened in their original languages with Czech subtitles.

The series includes six screening dates:

26.7. The Recycling Myth (in English)

2.8. Organised wilderness (in Danish)

16.8. Queen Without Land (in English and Norwegian)

30.8. Greenwashing: The climate killer (in French)

13.9. Raid on the Atlantic (in English)

27.9. Queen Without Land (in English and Norwegian)

For a tour with a screening, tickets must be purchased in advance at www.zoobrno.cz.

More information on the program is available here: https://www.zoobrno.cz/calendar/akce/event-13588