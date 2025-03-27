Living in Brno: Brno’s Largest Event For Internationals Returns To Tržnice On 12 April

On 12 April, Tržnice on Zelný trh will once again transform into a meeting place for Brno’s international community, as the 5th annual Brno Expat Fair brings together everything the city has to offer its foreign residents – under one roof!

Whether you are looking for new ideas on how to make the most of your time in Brno, tips on how to solve practical issues, or just want to taste international food from Brno-based restaurants, listen to some great music, and meet old and new friends, the fair has something for everyone. One visitor to a previous expat fair said it best: “Whoever is bored in Brno hasn’t done proper research yet!”

A meeting place for international Brno

The expat fair is the biggest international event in Brno, a one-day event packed with opportunities to learn, connect, and celebrate life in the city. Last year, over 1,800 internationals and their friends registered at the entrance, with many more just passing through. The fair brings together English-speaking Brňáci with English-friendly services, schools, clubs, communities, and much more.

Credit: Brno Expat Centre

“We are bringing all that we do online throughout the year into Tržnice for one day,” says the Brno Expat Centre, a public service supported by the City of Brno which organises the expat fair. “Our daily workload is to help expats solve a variety of issues relevant to their lives in Brno. We connect them with expat-friendly services, public officials, and business opportunities. We support them, help them to adjust, and connect them to local communities. This is usually done online. But for one day, let’s all meet face to face!”

A packed Saturday program

The fair kicks off at 10 am, and so does the food festival in the courtyard of the Old Town Hall, where you can sample Brno’s gastronomical treats from every continent – except Antarctica… for now! – and meet the faces behind the delicious dishes! Over a dozen international performers, music groups and dance teachers, will take to the stage throughout the day. There will be great coffee and drinks, which you can also enjoy on the roof of Tržnice, surrounded by the stunning views of the city centre.

Credit: Brno Expat Centre

Throughout the day, there will be a varied program of expert talks and interactive workshops, all of which you can join for free with no registration required. Lawyers, immigration experts, financial advisors, career coaches, and many more, will help you get acquainted with the trickier parts of Czech life.

Some of the expert sessions include: 14.00 CAREER: Planning your career in the Czech Republic: Key steps in your job search

Planning your career in the Czech Republic: Key steps in your job search 13.30 ADMIN ONLINE: Your key to e-government: How to set up your digital identity

Your key to e-government: How to set up your digital identity 11:30 LAW: Your rights as a consumer: Late flight compensations, and more

Your rights as a consumer: Late flight compensations, and more 10:30 FINANCE: Saving for retirement from the CR

Saving for retirement from the CR 16:00 BRNO : Getting a social life in Brno: hobbies, arts and volunteering tips

: Getting a social life in Brno: hobbies, arts and volunteering tips …and many more. See the full program >>

And workshops: 9:00 YOGA ON THE ROOF : Yoga class for back pain

: Yoga class for back pain 13:10 MENTAL HEALTH: The Art of Slowing Down – Techniques and Benefit

The Art of Slowing Down – Techniques and Benefit 13:50 RENTING : Tenant Traps – Unfair Lease Terms in the CR

: Tenant Traps – Unfair Lease Terms in the CR 15:10 PERSONAL FINANCES : A Budgeting Workshop

: A Budgeting Workshop …and many more. See the full program >>

Then at 6 pm, it’s time to party on the roof! A DJ will take over the top floor and keep the good vibes flowing into the evening.

Credit: Brno Expat Centre

Get your free ticket

The Living in Brno: Brno Expat Fair takes place on 12 April at Tržnice Brno, Zelný trh, from 10am to 6pm. The expat fair is entirely free of charge for everyone, including the evening party. Get your free ticket in advance at livinginbrno.cz, and you won’t have to queue to register on the door, just come along, meet like-minded people, discover new opportunities, and find new ways to get involved in your community!