We all know Brno is a great place to be, but what about when you feel the need to get out of the city? Luckily, there is also a lot to see in the regions nearby. This article will take you on a journey through seven of the best day trips from Brno, which can show you some of the beauty and history that the surroundings of Brno also have to offer!

Each of these places is a great way to get away from the busy city life, with something for everyone, from peaceful countryside and historical towns to perfect wine destinations.

1. Mikulov

Mikulov is a 40-minute drive from Brno, close to the border with Austria, and has a lot of history, culture, and natural beauty. The town is dominated by the beautiful Mikulov Castle, from where you will have a commanding view of the whole area.

If you’re a wine lover, you will love that Mikulovs has a long history of making wine. In the local wine cellars, many of which are in old underground tunnels, you will be able to try some of the best wines in the Czech Republic. Na zdraví!!

2. Lednice-Valtice Cultural Landscape

This huge complex is a perfect blend of natural and architectural beauty. It used to be the home of the royal Liechtenstein family, but is now on the list of UNESCO World Heritage sites.

You can wander through lovely gardens, check out the neo-Gothic Lednice Castle and its minaret, and enjoy the beauty of Valtice, one of the most beautiful Baroque homes in Central Europe!

The area makes for a great day out, and is especially nice for a family visit during the weekend. By car, it will take you about 40 minutes to get there from Brno.

3. Macocha Abyss

In the heart of the Moravian Karst, nature really puts on a show. The Macocha Abyss is a beautiful gorge that descends more than 138 metres, with the Punkva River running through it.

You can take an organized boat tour through the underground river system (highly recommended, but check prices a few weeks in advance as it’s very popular). During the tour, you can see amazing stalactite and stalagmite formations.

This great attraction will take you about 35 minutes by car from Brno.

4. Austerlitz Battlefield

History buffs will be fascinated by the rolling fields of Austerlitz (Czech: Slavkov), site of one of the most important battles of the Napoleonic Wars in 1805, just a 25-minute drive from Brno city centre.

Nowadays, you’ll find a peace monument on the battlefield. There are also several educational plaques and guided tours to help you understand what happened here.

I would recommend booking a guided tour to get the maximum out of your visit and learn about the history.

5. Znojmo

In Znojmo, you’ll find a mix of medieval charm and green scenery. The center of the town is full of historic walls, towers, and other architectural treasures.

Some of the tunnels and cellars in the Znojmo Underground date back to the 14th century. Just outside of town, the Thaya River runs through the Podyji National Park.

Znojmo is about 50 minutes by car from Brno, but is well worth the visit!

6. Pernštejn Castle

This masterpiece of a castle, perched on a rocky outcrop, looks like something out of a fairytale. It is often called the Marble Castle, due to the stone used to build it, a unique mix of white and grey.

It also has a lot of strong towers and defences. Its interiors are just as impressive, showing how Czech nobles lived during the Renaissance.

The trip will take you about 50 minutes from Brno by car.

7. Moravian Karst

Beyond the Macocha Abyss, the Moravian Karst area is a paradise for those with a passion for underground wonders, with more than 1,100 caves!

The most well-known are the Punkva Caves, with their underground river, and Catherine’s Cave, known for its beautiful rock patterns. Above ground, there are beautiful trails for walking and biking through thick woods and next to calm rivers.

This last attraction from Brno will take you about 35 minutes by car, and makes for a great day-trip!

This post was written by Dustin from Restless Voyager.