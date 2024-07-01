EUROFANZ International Football Fan Tournament Returns To Brno For The Third Time

EUROFANZ is an annual international football tournament for fans of European teams. The tournament began in 2007 in Lviv, Ukraine, but temporarily moved to Brno following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is taking place in Brno for the third time this year, at the Boby Center Brno.

The festivities will kick off on Thursday, 4 July, before the main competition matches take place over Friday and Saturday. Twelve fan teams will be participating, from Romania, Slovenia, Ukraine, Brazil, Mexico, Netherlands, Belarus, SC Heerenveen (NL), 1.FC Slovacko (CZ), Boby Brno (CZ), Borzhava (UA), and Azov (UA).

All proceeds from the event will be used to support the families of Ukrainian participants in previous Eurofanz events who have lost their lives at the front.

The event is organized by Věříme Zbrojovce in cooperation with Starez Sport, and the support of the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.

For more information about EUROFANZ 2024, see the Facebook page.