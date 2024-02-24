Depeche Mode Rocks Full House at Prague’s O2 Arena

The British band Depeche Mode played at the O2 Arena in Prague on Thursday night and some 15,000 people watched their concert in the full arena.

Within the Memento Mori tour, the band will also play in the same place on Saturday.

Last summer, more than 60,000 people came to hear the band’s open air concert in Prague-Letnany. Some of the fans who were in O2 Arena on Thursday said they had been at the first concert that Depeche Mode played in Prague, still in the communist Czechoslovakia. on March 11, 1988.