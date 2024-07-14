Brno’s Barbora Krejcikova Becomes Fourth Czech Winner of Wimbledon Womens’ Singles

Brno-born Barbora Krejcikova won the Wimbledon women’s singles tennis tournament yesterday, beating Italian Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 in the final.

“This is the best day of my life,” said Krejcikova in an on-court interview after the match. “It’s unbelievable. Two week ago I had a very tough first match here (…) and I did not have a good beginning of the season. And now I’m standing here and I am a Wimbledon winner.”

She is the fourth Czech woman to win this title, after Marketa Vondrousova (2023), Petra Kvitova (2011 and 2014), and Jana Novotna (1998), who was Krejcikova’s coach.

Krejcikova, 28, won the womens’ doubles at Wimbledon in 2018 and 2022, together with compatriot Katerina Siniakova. Krejcikova and Siniakova have won seven Grand slam titles, as well as the Tokyo Olympic tournament in 2021 and the WTA Finals in 2021. She won her first Grand Slam tournament in 2021, at the French Open in Roland Garros.

Krejcikova was swiftly congratulated by senior Czech politicians. “Bara, thank you for the great representation of our country,” wrote President Petr Pavel on social media. He said the result confirmed that Czech tennis is among the best in the world.

“Big congratulations to Barbora Krejcikova on winning the Wimbledon title,” said Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS).

Referring to the Czech Republic’s back-to-back triumphs in the ladies’ singles, Deputy Prime Minister Vit Rakusan (STAN) joked that it would be worth moving Wimbledon to the Czech Republic.