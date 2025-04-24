NdB’s 2025-26 Season: Tilting at Windmills with the Grace of Ballet

Don Quixote, considered the first modern novel, is about chivalry in 17th century Spain. It is one of the most translated works of literature. It made the writer, Miguel de Cervantes, a phenomenon. And it has lived on as a cultural legacy: Don Quixote, an avid reader of chivalric tales who made himself into a knight only to mistake windmills for imaginary enemies as he pursued futile goals, has inspired countless adaptations in art, music, and film. And ballet.

The Ballet company of the Brno National Theatre (NdB Ballet) will premiere Don Quijote (Don Quixote) in Janacek Theatre on Friday at 7 pm. The show has three acts and two intermissions.

The version that will be put on stage in Brno was originally performed by Compania Nacional de Danza in Madrid in 2015. The music was scored by Ludwig Minkus. José Carlos Martínez provided the choreography. Martínez, also a dancer, was the star emeritus of the Paris Opera, where he is currently the artistic director. This production, based on the original concept by Mario Petipa and Alexandre Gorski, is full of Hispanic temperament, color, atmosphere, and movement.

Additional performances will be April 26 and 29, May 2, 3, 9, 10, 24, and 25, then September 12 and 18 and October 7 and 15.



Drama

Two theatrical performances are set to premiere in the coming month.

Hotel Strindberg — one hotel, seven couples, and the ceaseless rivalry between men and women — will premiere in Mahen Theatre on 16 May.

Antigone in New York will be staged in Reduta Theatre on 21 May.



Aida. Credit: NdB

2025-26 Season

NdB announced its upcoming season during a press conference last week. Each of the sections – opera, ballet, and theatre – will spread Brno creativity around the world with performances in Japan, China, Budapest and Poland.

Here in Brno, NdB has its normal full schedule.

The highlights of the first half of the season are: Aida (opera, 26 Sept.) and Kafka (ballet, 24 October).

The second half of the season includes operas The Devil’s Wall (6 Feb), Agrippina (11 April) and Netoypre (Die Fledermaus, The Bat, The Revenge of the Bat; 12 June) and the ballet Giselle (8 May).

Theatre, generally performed in Czech, although sometimes with subtitles, has a long list of new works that focus upon the theme of change. There are also numerous concerts planned for Mahen Theatre throughout the autumn.

The Brno National Theatre (NdB) presents opera, ballet, and theatre. Click here for the full schedule and more details.