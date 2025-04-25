Filharmonie Brno’s Exposition of New Music Festival 2025 To Honor Erik Satie

The 37th edition of Filharmonie Brno’s ‘Exposition of New Music’ Festival will take place from 31 May to 4 June, offering a deep insight into the works of French composer Erik Satie, in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of his death.

“The programming is based on the idea that Satie’s influence continues to permeate music today, across genres and settings,” explained Marie Kučerová, director of Filharmonie Brno. “Once again, our aim is to reach not only lovers of progressive music, but also those looking for new ways to experience the world around them.”

The festival events will take place not only in concert halls, but also in locations where music naturally intersects with daily life, such as city streets. “To us, Satie symbolises freedom and unconventional thinking, not only musically,” said festival dramaturge Daniel Matej. “His work transcended stylistic boundaries and often challenged conventional ideas about what constitutes art. That’s exactly what we aim to express in this year’s festival programme.”

Credit: Fhilharmonie Brno

The festival kicks off on Saturday 31 May with ‘Satie City’, a site-specific ‘musical ride’ that will bring Satie’s music to life in the streets of Brno, including aboard a historic tram. Mendlovo, Moravské and Římské namestí will be filled with pianists performing Satie’s “furniture music” (which could be described as ambient today), as well as a DJ set. This Satie-inspired afternoon journey through Brno will culminate in a ceremonial performance of his ‘Messe des pauvres’ at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Masarykova, preceded by ‘Meditation before the Mass of the Poor’ by Peter Graham, which was commissioned specifically for the festival.

“I used fragments of Satie’s melodies, though in a highly transformed form,” explained Graham. “They are meant to evoke a sense of anticipation and quiet before encountering his remarkable work.”

The rest of the festival will feature a diverse programme of contemporary works inspired by Satie’s music. At the Orlí Theatre, the ‘Satiollage’ project will blend new electronic compositions with a live electronic concert performed by teachers and students from the Janáček Academy of Music and Performing Arts (JAMU). A world premiere will also be held at Villa Tugendhat: a collective composition of Satie’s famous ‘Morceaux en forme de poire’ cycle, created by more than twenty composers from around the world. At the Cabaret des Péchés, Satie’s cabaret songs will be revived alongside his renowned piano cycle, ‘Sports et divertissements’.

The festival will conclude on 4 June with an orchestral evening titled ‘Musicircus at Besední dům’, featuring works by Satie and John Cage. The Brno Contemporary Orchestra will perform Satie’s ‘Parade’ and Cage’s ‘Cheap Imitation’. The grand finale will be Cage’s iconic ‘Musicircus’, a musical happening featuring performers from the past five years of the Exposition of New Music. “Every year, we aim to surprise with something new, whether that’s a different venue, unexpected combinations or unusual formats. This year, we found that in Satie, who taught us that music doesn’t need to be complicated to be profound,” added Matej.

Tickets are available online at filharmonie-brno.cz, from the Filharmonie Brno ticket office, or from the venue before each event. Visitors can also create their own ‘Festival à la carte’, with increasing discounts the more concerts they attend — starting at 20% off for two events.