Kometa Brno and Pardubuce Enter Final Three Matches of Hockey Playoffs At 2:2 In The Series

The tension is building in the final play-offs of the 2024-25 Czech Extraliga ice hockey championship! The two remaining teams, Dynamo Pardubice and Kometa Brno, are locked together at two wins each going into the final three matches of the best-of-seven head-to-head.

Kometa won the first match in Pardubice on 17 April, but the home team won the match the following day to draw level. Both matches finished 2:1.

The next two matches in Brno saw more exciting scorelines, with Pardubice beating the home team by 1:4 on Monday, only for Kometa to win by 7:4 the next day, again bringing the play-offs level.

The two teams will meet again tonight in Pardubice, with the game to be screened again in Zelny Trh from 6pm. The winner has a shot at the title on Sunday (5pm, Brno), while the ultimate decider (if necessary) will take place on Tuesday (6pm, Pardubice).